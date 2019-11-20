Catholic World News

More crosses torn down from Chinese churches

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The United Front, a coalition of political organizations led by President Xi Jinping, has supported the removal of crosses in an effort to “Sinicize” religion.

