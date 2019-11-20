Catholic World News

USCCB, Knights of Columbus offer prayers, solidarity to Eastern Catholic patriarchs

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, in Lebanon and Iraq, we are witnessing critical moments as protests grow against corruption and foreign interference,” said the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace and the head of the Knights of Columbus said in a letter to five Eastern Catholic patriarchs. “We urge the Iraqi and Lebanese governments to engage in a meaningful dialogue with those demonstrating, and we stand with you in urging governments to remember that they exist to serve the common good of their people.”

