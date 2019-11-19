Catholic World News

December beatification for Archbishop Sheen

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Fulton Sheen will be beatified on December 21.

Bishop Daniel Jenky of Peoria, Illinois, announced on November 18 that the Vatican had approved plans for the beatification ceremony, to take place in the Peoria cathedral. The beatification was scheduled just weeks after the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle between the Peoria diocese and New York archdiocese over the late archbishop’s remains.

