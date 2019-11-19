Catholic World News

The Pope understands the Diocese of Buffalo’s difficulties, Bishop Malone says

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In a few words spoken privately to me, it was clear that the Pope understands the difficulties and distress we here in Buffalo, and I personally, have been experiencing” said Bishop Richard Malone. “He was very understanding and kind. I am, of course, aware of the intense interest about the results of the Apostolic Visitation recently conducted here and submitted to the Holy See. The Congregation for Bishops has received the report, which is held in strict confidentiality.”

