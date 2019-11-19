Catholic World News

In Vietnam, Catholic teacher sentenced to 11 years for ‘anti-state propaganda’

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Communist nation of 97 million is 7% Catholic. The teacher, according to the report, was convicted for “some messages posted on a Facebook account which he says is not his.”

