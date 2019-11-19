Catholic World News

EU Parliament raps new Polish law on sex education

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Teaching young people about gender equality, consent, and mutual respect can help to prevent and combat gender stereotypes, homophobia, transphobia and gender-based violence,” the EU Parliament stated.

