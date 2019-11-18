Catholic World News

A ‘turning point’ in Australian perceptions of Cardinal Pell’s appeal?

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to the news that Australia’s high court will hear an appeal of Cardinal George Pell’s conviction, several liberal journalists—critics of the cardinal in the past—have raised questions about the verdict. Sources close to Cardinal Pell suggest that public opinion may have reached a “turning point.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!