Top Vatican financial regulator removed

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Rene Bruelhart, the president of the Financial Information Authority (AIF), has stepped down, in the latest sign of turmoil over the Vatican’s financial affairs. Bruelhart, a respected regulator who joined the AIF in 2012 to restore confidence in the Vatican’s financial dealings, told reporters that he had resigned; other Vatican officials said that he had reached the end of his term.

Tommaso Di Ruzza, the director of the AIF, was suspended in October, after Vatican police raided the AIF offices. The reasons for that raid have not been fully explained.

With both Bruelhart and Di Ruzza gone, the AIF is without effective leadership, at a time of intense questioning about the Vatican’s financial affairs. Vatican officials said that a new AIF president would be named soon.

