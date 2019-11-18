Catholic World News

Sexually abused as a child, Minnesota diocese’s judicial vicar feels revictimized by attorney’s disclosure

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 1993, Father Joseph Richards, who was abused by an uncle, had a conversation with his bishop in which he “admitted to inappropriately touching a 5-year-old when he was 14,” according to the report. Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, who is under Vatican investigation for his handling of an abuse allegation, said he has no plans to remove the priest from ministry; parishioners interviewed in the article support the priest as well.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

