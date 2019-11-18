Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Move the deacons away from the altar’

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to participants in a Vatican conference on the laity’s identity and mission, Pope Francis extemporaneously “warned against the danger of what he termed as ‘clericalizing the laity,’” according to Vatican News. “Sometimes, he said, permanent deacons, who are to be the custodians of service in dioceses, soon find themselves ‘looking at the altar’ and end up as ‘wannabe priests.’ Work with the laity but don’t clericalize them, the Pope said. ‘Move the deacons away from the altar … They are the custodians of service, not first-class altar boys or second-class priests.’”

