As Vatican children’s hospital celebrates 150th anniversary, Pope blesses hands of doctors, nurses
November 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the “moral authority of sick and suffering children” during his audience with persons associated with the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
