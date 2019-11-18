Catholic World News

As Vatican children’s hospital celebrates 150th anniversary, Pope blesses hands of doctors, nurses

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the “moral authority of sick and suffering children” during his audience with persons associated with the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital (video).

