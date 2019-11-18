Catholic World News

Jesus warns us against haste, self-centeredness, Pope preaches on World Day of the Poor

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The poor person who begs for my love leads me straight to God,” Pope Francis preached during the Mass for the World Day of the Poor (video, booklet). “The poor facilitate our access to heaven: this is why the sense of the faith of God’s People has viewed them as the gatekeepers of heaven. Even now, they are our treasure, the treasure of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!