Catholic World News

Pope addresses ‘words of friendship’ to Japanese people as visit approaches

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Your country is well aware of the suffering caused by war,” Pope Francis said in a video message released before his apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan. “Together with you, I pray that the destructive power of nuclear weapons will never be unleashed again in human history. The use of nuclear weapons is immoral.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

