New York bishops meet Pope at end of ‘ad limina’ visits

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It was intense, in terms of the painful situations we shared,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany, referring to the sexual abuse of minors. “What was heartwarming was how you could tell that Pope Francis was listening with his heart, and he expressed his gratitude realizing that we are in difficult situations where there is lots of pain and expressed great admiration for the work that’s been done.”

