Pope speaks to Havana’s people of faith, charity, and hope on city’s 500th anniversary

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Faith is at the roots of the city,” Pope Francis said in his Spanish-language video. “Do not forget those roots, the testimony of faith of your ancestors. The founding act of the city of Havana was the celebration of Holy Mass. Therein lies the centrality of Christian life: in the Eucharist, the sacrament that brings us Christians together as a people in the presence of the Lord Who speaks to us, nourishes us, and sends us to be witnesses in the midst of the world. Witnesses of the Gospel.”

