Archbishop Scicluna: be prepared for new revelations

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference held at the University of Notre Dame, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta warned that Catholics should be prepared for more shocking revelations about clerical misconduct. The archbishop works with the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in handling sex-abuse cases.

