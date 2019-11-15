Catholic World News

Vatican holds meeting on laity’s identity and mission

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lay Faithful, Identity and Mission in the World” is the topic of the first plenary assembly of the members of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.

