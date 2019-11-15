Catholic World News

US bishops approve new edition of Program of Priestly Formation

November 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “One change is how a seminarian’s progress to ordination is tracked,” the report notes. “What had been a seminary college or ‘pre-theology’ followed by graduate studies — known as the theologate — is being replaced by new terms: the ‘propaedeutic stage’ with preparatory and introductory teaching lasting one to two years, and a ‘discipleship stage,’ which is to last at least two years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!