‘There is more than enough food for everyone’: Vatican diplomat sees ‘worrying tendencies’ in anti-hunger efforts

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Various forms of aid and development initiatives, including nutrition-specific projects, are obstructed by political decisions and policies, skewed ideologies and impenetrable customs barriers,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza.

