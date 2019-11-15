Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops rip international population summit

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We view this agenda as an intent to corrupt our youth and enslave them to foreign ideologies, for example, same-sex union and active homosexual activities,” the president of the bishops’ conference said of the Nairobi Summit, in which the Holy See will not participate.

