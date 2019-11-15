Catholic World News

Belgium’s bishops oppose proposals to liberalize abortion laws

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Several Belgian political parties “want to permanently remove abortion from the criminal code, remove the requirement for a mandatory consultation in advance, and raise the limit to when an abortion can take place from 12 weeks of gestation to 18 or even 20 weeks,” according to the report.

