Mozambique’s bishops defend prelate against accusations of racism, inciting violence
November 15, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa, 63, entered the Passionist order in 1977 and was named a bishop in 2013.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
