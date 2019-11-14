Catholic World News

Austrian diocese confirms church blessing for same-sex union

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Graz-Seckau has confirmed that a lesbian couple received a priest’s blessing at a church service celebrating their union. The diocese emphasized that the ceremony was “not a sacramental liturgy.”

