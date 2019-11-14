Catholic World News

Spanish Jesuit succeeds Cardinal Pell as Prefect of Secretariat for the Economy

November 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, general counsellor of the Society of Jesus, as Prefect of Secretariat for the Economy. Cardinal Pell’s five-year term as the Secretariat’s first prefect began in February 2014 and concluded in February 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!