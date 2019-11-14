Catholic World News

Vandals desecrate Carmelite convent chapel in Ireland

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The priest who said the chapel had been desecrated added, “The thugs had said very offensive things about the nuns,” according to the report on the attack on the vandalism at the Malahide Carmelites’ convent.

