Catholic World News

EU court: Switzerland’s rejection of asylum claim by Afghan Christian convert violates human rights treaty

November 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The Court noted that according to many international documents on the situation in Afghanistan, Afghans who had become Christians or who were suspected of conversion would be exposed to a risk of persecution by various groups,” the European Court of Human Rights ruled. “It could take the form of State persecution and result in the death penalty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!