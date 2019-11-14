Catholic World News

Pope Francis denounces attacks on Jews

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today the habit of persecuting Jews is beginning to be reborn,” the Pope said on November 13. “Brothers and sisters: this is neither human nor Christian; the Jews are our brothers and sisters and must not be persecuted! Understood?”

