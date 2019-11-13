Catholic World News

Cardinal pressed for silence on abuse victim’s claims, English bishops testify

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In testimony before a government investigating panel, two English bishops have said that Cardinal Vincent Nichols urged them not to express support for a sex-abuse victim, because any such public statement might tarnish the public image of Pope Francis.

