Bishops urge people to ‘build a Bolivia in peace’

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Bolivia have issued a call for the country’s people to “build a Bolivia in peace,” following the resignation of President Evo Morales. The bishops urged public officials to “act conscientiously and seek the common good,” building a society with “respect, tolerance, freedom, justice, and authentic progress for all.”

