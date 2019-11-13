Catholic World News

Poland’s abuse scandal has led to slump in vocations, primate says

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “498 ordinands had begun training this year at the country’s 83 Catholic seminaries, 20% fewer than in 2018,” according to the report.

