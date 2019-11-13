Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman weighs in as Supreme Court hears DACA cases

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] youth are leaders in our parishes and significant contributors to our economy and communities,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Not allowing these young people to continue to utilize DACA to reach their God-given potential is against the common good and our nation’s history of welcoming the immigrant.”

