Australian prelate decries ‘inhuman and dehumanizing’ treatment of refugees

November 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian government has sent some refugees to an island in Papua New Guinea, where they are detained in a camp that has faced criticism for abuses.

