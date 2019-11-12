Catholic World News

Holy See will not participate in upcoming international population conference

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “so-called ‘sexual and reproductive health and rights’ and ‘comprehensive sexuality education,’” the Holy See criticized the Nairobi Summit organizers’ decision “to focus the conference on a few controversial and divisive issues that do not enjoy international consensus.” In addition, “the Holy See cannot support the Nairobi Statement on ICPD25: Accelerating the Promise. It regrets that no substantive and substantial consultations on the text were carried out.”

