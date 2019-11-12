Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez urges political leaders to ‘fix our nation’s broken immigration system’

November 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: “Washington’s failures cut across party lines and date back to 1986, the last time Congress made comprehensive reforms to immigration policy,” the archbishop of Los Angeles said as the Supreme Court was poised to review the constitutionality of President Trump’s executive order ending President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!