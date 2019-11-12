Catholic World News

US bishops vote to revise strategic priorities for 2021-2024

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The revised priorities are (1) “Evangelization: Form a joyful band of missionary disciples of Jesus Christ,” (2) “Life and dignity of the human person: Serve the common good as the leaven in a free society,” (3) “Protect and heal God’s children: Restore integrity, foster virtue,” and (4) “Vocations: Equip all Christ’s disciples for mission.”

