Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo reflects on term at USCCB president

November 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “During these difficult times within our own Church, we must continue to strive for justice—for relationships that are ordered in the right way—that is, towards the salvation of souls, including our own,” the archbishop of Galveston-Houston said as he recalled meetings with sexual abuse victims and visits to border detention centers and crisis pregnancy centers. “As our Holy Father has said so well and so often, one of those areas we need to strive to correct is clericalism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

