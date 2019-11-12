Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops appeal for calm, say Morales’ resignation was not a coup

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s Socialist president since 2005, resigned on November 10 following weeks of violent protests. The nation now “face[s] its worst unrest in decades amid a political vacuum,” AP reported.

