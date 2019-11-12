Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘courageous employment policies’ in Italy

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today in Italy we celebrate National Thanksgiving Day for the fruits of the earth and work” Pope Francis said following the recitation of the Angelus on November 10. “I join with the bishops in recalling the strong link between bread and work, in the hope of courageous employment policies that take into account dignity and solidarity and prevent the risks of corruption. May workers not be exploited, and may there be work for all: but real work, not slave labor.”

