Catholic World News

Whistleblower unimpressed with inquiry into Buffalo diocese

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican-ordered inquiry into the Buffalo (New York) diocese has left critics questioning the independence of the investigators. Whistleblower Siobhan O’Connor remarked: “It does worry me that the Diocese of Buffalo leadership had more of a role in the process than I’d expected.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!