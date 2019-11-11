Catholic World News

Toronto Catholic school board adopts ‘gender identity’ protection

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Toronto Catholic District School Board has voted to approve a non-discrimination policy that includes protection for “sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression.” The Toronto archdiocese has said that the policy—adopted in response to government mandates—should be “interpreted through the lens of the Catholic faith.”

