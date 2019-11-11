Catholic World News

Armenian Catholic priest killed in Syria

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hovsep Bidoyan was shot and killed on November 11 at a church in eastern Syria, Aid to the Church in Need reports.

