‘Holy bishop of the Council of Trent’ canonized in Portugal

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In July, the Vatican press office announced the equivalent canonization (also known as equipollent canonization) of a Portuguese Dominican bishop, St. Bartholomew of Braga (1514-1590). On November 10, the canonization Mass (video) took place, and Pope Francis described the saint as “a great evangelizer and pastor of his people.”

