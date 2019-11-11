Catholic World News

Pope calls for opportunities for prisoners to reform, reintegrate into society

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 8, Pope Francis addressed participants in a two-day conference on the theme of “Integral Human Development and Catholic Prison Pastoral Care.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!