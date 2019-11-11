Catholic World News

Nun whose body is incorrupt is beatified in Spain

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed María Emilia Riquelme y Zayas (1847-1940) founded the Misioneras del Santísimo Sacramento y María Inmaculada in 1896. “The new Blessed was exemplary in her fervor in Eucharistic adoration and generous in her service to the neediest,” Pope Francis said on November 10.

