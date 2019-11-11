Catholic World News

Praising Pope Benedict’s theology, Pope Francis awards Ratzinger Prizes to Charles Taylor, Father Paul Béré

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) “has particularly devoted his mind and heart to understanding the phenomenon of secularization in our time.” The Pope also praised Father Béré, an African Jesuit biblical scholar, for his “work on the interpretation of Old Testament texts in a context of oral culture.” The prize is an initiative of the Joseph Ratzinger – Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation.

