Colombian prelate criticizes Latin American bishops’ response to abuse crisis

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In Latin America, there has been nothing,” Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera said at a conference in Mexico devoted to the abuse crisis. “Nothing has happened, after so many years.”

