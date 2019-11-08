Catholic World News

Vatican holds conference on prison pastoral care

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “One of the main challenges is the lack of support from diocesan communities to these brothers and sisters in need,” stated the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which is hosting the conference.

