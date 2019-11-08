Catholic World News

USCCB spokesman: Austen Ivereigh’s new book on Pope Francis make ‘false and misleading’ statements

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Austen Ivereigh’s Wounded Shepherd—a work that the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has reviewed favorably—“perpetuates an unfortunate and inaccurate myth that the Holy Father finds resistance among the leadership and staff of the US Bishops Conference,” said spokesman James Rogers. “The author disparages the General Secretary and a consultant to the Committee on Canonical Affairs particularly by suggesting they drew up documents in October that were then deliberately excluded from Rome. This is false and misleading.”

