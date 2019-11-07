Catholic World News

Judge blocks Trump’s ‘conscience protection’ policy

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in New York has blocked enforcement of a Trump Administration rule that would have protected the conscience rights of medical providers. Judge Paul Engelmayer said that the rule—which would have allowed health-care professionals to decline involvement in procedures they viewed as immoral—“was promulgated arbitrarily and capriciously.”

