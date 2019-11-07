Catholic World News

Indian bishop denies allegations of sexual and financial misconduct

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 37 priests of the Diocese of Mysuru (Mysore) accused Bishop Kannikadass William Antony of misconduct. Bishop Antony, 54, was appointed bishop in 2017.

